An NHS trust has been fined £800,000 after pleading guilty to making mistakes in the care of a mother and her daughter, who died when she was minutes old.

Wynter Andrews died in the arms of her parents, Sarah and Gary Andrews, 23 minutes after being born by emergency Caesarean section on 15 September 2019.

Nottingham University Hospitals Trust pleaded guilty to two counts relating to failures in both Wynter’s and Mrs Andrews’ care at a hearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (25 January) - the first time the trust has ever been criminally prosecuted.

Sentencing the trust on Friday at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Grace Leong said: “The catalogue of failings and errors exposed Mrs Andrews and her baby to a significant risk of harm which was avoidable, and such errors ultimately resulted in the death of Wynter and post-traumatic stress for Mrs Andrews and Mr Andrews.

“My assessment is that the level of culpability is high, where offences on Wynter and Mrs Andrews are concerned.

“There were systems in place, but there were so many procedures and practices where guidance was not followed or adhered to or implemented.”

The mother of a baby who died in hospital just 23 minutes after being born has said she was "failed in the most cruel way" by an NHS Trust which has admitted failings in their care.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust put Wynter Andrews and her mother Sarah Andrews at "significant risk of avoidable harm", according to a prosecutor, by being understaffed and failing to ensure staff at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham were aware of its own guidelines, culminating in Wynter’s death on September 15 2019.