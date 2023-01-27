A man has died and a woman is seriously injured after they were hit by a car.

The man, a pedestrian, was in a critical condition when paramedics arrived, with a bystander trying to help him, but died at the scene.

The woman, who was also a pedestrian, was treated for serious injuries and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

The crash happened near a bus stop on Tipton Road in Sedgley, near Dudley, at around 8:30pm on Thursday evening.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Critical Care Car from The Air Ambulance Service in Strensham, a MERIT trauma doctor, and a critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

Police tape can be seen on a bus stop near the junction with Marlborough Road where the crash happened. Credit: BPM Media

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "When ambulance staff arrived, they found two patients, a man and a woman, had been involved in a collision with a car."Ambulance crews worked quickly to provide advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him, and he was confirmed dead at the scene."The woman was treated for serious injuries by ambulance staff before being conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment."

Police tape can be seen on a bus stop near the junction with Marlborough Road this morning, although Tipton Road has reopened.