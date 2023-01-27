A woman in Birmingham says she feared for her life after a man picked her up by her hair and stabbed her in the head and back over and over again.

Brandon and Dale Holmes, both of Barcheston Road, Weoley Castle, were sentenced following an ongoing dispute between two families.

It came after a disagreement broke out after a string of abusive text messages, which came to a head on August 14 last year.

In the early hours of the morning, the Holmes' house had been confronted by a woman, her sister, the sister's boyfriend and another man.

Birmingham Crown Court heard, the younger of two brothers, Brandon, aged 25, then stabbed the woman's sister in the back and head while the man was knocked to the ground with a baseball bat.

The incident took place on Barcheston Road on August 14 last year. Credit: BPM Media

The victim was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery to remove the tip of the 12-inch kitchen knife she had been stabbed with.

Brandon Holmes, who had previously admitted wounding with intent, unlawful wounding and assault, was jailed for 10 years.

Dale Holmes, 32, was sentenced to 10 months after pleading guilty to unlawful wounding.