When Jayce Joyce was three-years-old, he could write about what he had seen and done.

His mum said she realised he was smart when, at just 15 months, he would attempt to understand and draw the pictures in storybooks she read to him.

His nursery teacher said he had a 'prolific memory' and 'was gifted in reading, writing and spelling'.

Now aged four, he's written two books which are set to be published on World Book Day in March.

The illustrated books, called 'A Beach With No Sea' and 'Jayce's Sweet Tooth', are about his own experiences from days out and trips to the park, museum and zoo.

He's stuck some of his stories to lights in the street. Credit: BPM

If he sells 1,000 copies of each book, it's thought he can apply to be in the Guinness Book of Records as the youngest person to publish a book and a series simultaneously.

"To say I am proud is an understatement," said his mum Anim, from Sutton Coldfield.

"Jayce started reading books and writing three-letter words when he was two and, by the time he was three, he could write an entire script of what had happened that day."

Jayce Joyce with his mother. Credit: BPM

She continued: "It got me thinking so I decided to research online whether it was normal for a child of his age to write so much.

"I came across a woman whose daughter had written a book she had published at the age of five. I got in touch and she said she suggested he publish a book."

Jayce's books will be self-published through Birmingham-based The Book Chief Publishing House and available on Amazon.

It's suggested that the youngest recorded male author is Thanuwana Serasinghe from Sri Lanka, who published his first book 'Junk Food' at four years and 356 days on 5 January 2017.

When Jayce's books are published, he will be four years and ten months old.

Jayce said: "I love writing because writing is fun. I like people to read what I write and to use their imagination and write their own stories too."