Rajiv Popat reports from Leicester

Health campaigners and members of the public took part in a rally at Gallowtree Gate inLeicester today to support NHS staff.

It was backed by various groups including Save Our NHS, Leicestershire, Unite Leicester and the District Trades Union Council.

Tom Barker, from Save Our NHS, Leicestershire told ITV News Central it was important toshow solidarity with frontline staff and all NHS workers.

“We know NHS staff have had a difficult time over the last three years and infact over the last thirteen years to be honest with the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis.

"Working conditions in the NHS have become totally intolerable”

The NHS has come under pressure in recent months - there's been widespread industrial action by frontline staff with long delays accessing emergency care.

But most of those who turned up today said they were fully behind the NHS workers whostood on picket lines and said they were disappointed about what they called the lack ofgovernment funding.

"This country needs the NHS"

Shirley Barnes is retired and feels passionate about the NHS. She said it’s an invaluableservice which she and her family have benefited from for decades.

"This country needs the NHS. We need our nurses, we need our doctors, we need ourancilliary staff, we need our ambulance drivers, we need the technicians and the government needs to get round the table and start talking to them because at the moment, they’re not listening, she said.

In a statement the Department of Health said: "We have given over one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year. Newly qualified nurses have had a 5.5% increase and those on the lowest salaries, such as porters and cleaners, are seeing a pay rise of up to 9.3%.

"This is on top of 3% last year when public sector pay was frozen, and wider government support to help with the cost of living. We’re also speeding up hospital discharge, backed by £500 million, to free up hospital beds, improving flow through hospitals and speeding up handovers and get ambulances back on the road faster.”