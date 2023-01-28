A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally attacked by a gang in Walsall town centre.

The victim, in his 20s, was set upon by a group of men believed to be armed with weapons on the High Street, near an Asda superstore, just after 1.20am this morning (28th January).He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead just before 3am. A large part of the town centre has been sealed off while officers work at the scene.Det Insp Laura Harrison, leading the investigation, said: “It’s very early in the investigation, but this appears to be a targeted and vicious attack involving a group of men carrying weapons. We’re supporting the victim’s family at this awful time, and are working hard to identify those responsible.“We’ve already recovered CCTV and continue to work at the scene today.”

Credit: BPM Media

Extra Section 60 powers will be used by police in the town today, enabling officers to stop and search people without the need for specific grounds.Insp Jon-Paul Kyffin, of Walsall Police, said: “We’ll have extra officers in Walsall town centre today to offer reassurance.“I’d ask people planning on travelling into Walsall town centre to think about their journey today as the area around the scene on the High Street is closed while we investigate."

Flowers and tributes and now being left at the scene of the attack. Credit: BPM Media

Bouquets of flowers and other tributes are now being left at a corner of police tape overlooking the market stalls by the victim's grieving friends. One note said: "R.I.P. Taken away too soon, sleep tight brother. X"This morning, Savers , B&M , the Entertainer and all shops in Market Square were closed to the public. Part of Asda down to CEX was also off-limits.