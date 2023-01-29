John Eustace has alleged Birmingham City’s goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was the victim of racist abuse during Saturday's FA Cup draw at Blackburn Rovers.

Despite taking the lead through Reda Khadra Blues looked to be heading out of the competition when Bradley Dack and Joe Rankin-Costello gave the hosts a 2-1 head.

However, Eustace’s team kept battling to the end and grabbed a 90th minute equaliser from Jordan James to book a replay on Tuesday night.

It took several minutes for the game to resume, though, as an irate Etheridge spoke to referee Keith Stroud.

Speaking after the match, Eustace shed light on what had happened. “Neil was racially abused which was bang out of order, there is no room for racism in society, let alone football.

"Really disappointing that has happened and us as a football club don’t condone it and we are fully behind Neil.

“The referee will report it and there will be further action from there. The referee took it by the scruff of the neck, it’s a very, very serious issue, you can’t not take it by the scruff of the neck. Neil was shook up a little bit after the game and rightly so but the lads got round him.”