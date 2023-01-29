Flybe administrators have confirmed all staff based at Birmingham Airport have been made redundant.

Interpath Advisory told ITV News Central 99 workers at the airport, where the airline was based, and 34 staff at their Birmingham headquarters are to go.

While just 35 employees are being kept on at the airline's HQ.

It means of the 277 staff that have been made redundant at the airline, 133 of them are based at the regional carrier's base in Birmingham.

Flybe flights have been grounded after the airline entered administration yesterday. Credit: PA Images

The update comes a day after the airline ceased trading for the second time in two years - with all scheduled flights being cancelled.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority made an announcement in the early hours of Saturday morning (28th January) that the company had gone into administration and urged those with booked Flybe flights not to travel to airports.

A passenger whose Flybe flight was cancelled with just three hours' notice after the airline went into administration has branded the company "outrageous".

Freddy McBride, 61, from Balham in south London, was due to fly with his wife from Heathrow to Belfast on Saturday morning but had to rebook with Aer Lingus.

He said: "I got up at the crack of dawn, packed and we couldn’t check in online last night so I thought we’d do it this morning.

"I left my wife to do it while I got the train. I got up at six and left the house before seven.

"I got to Hatton Central and I checked my email and it says they’ve gone into administration.

"It’s just outrageous.

"I had to phone my wife to tell her and she booked from home while I was running about to terminal three and five to British Airways because I thought we could fly with them.

"So I’ve just spent the last hour running around the terminals trying to sort things out.

"When I get on the plane I’ll be relieved. They allowed us to book about a day or two ago. It’s not good, it’s not good."

Timeline of events as Flybe collapses for the second time: