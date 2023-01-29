A fundraising page set up in memory of a young amateur footballer from Northampton has doubled its fundraising target, after he died from a sudden "bacterial infection."

Luke Abrahams, from East Hunsbury, died on Monday (January 23) despite having his leg amputated in an effort to save him.

It is believed the bacterial infection was originally caused by a scratch and then it ate away at his body over time.

He has been described by friends as "happy go lucky" and "fun-loving."

The GoFundMe page set up after his death has doubled its £5,000 goal, raising £10,500 as of Sunday (January 29). The aim is to give Luke "the send off he deserves."The fundraising was started by Jamie Podkowka, 34, who coaches Luke's brother's junior football team alongside him.Jamie is the manager of ON Chenecks Under 16s where Luke's brother Jake plays.

On Monday morning, Luke's father Richard sent a Whatsapp message on the parent group for the players. Jamie said: "We've been on tours and I am friends with the family and we have a parents' group where we can communicate everything. We had a message from Richard to say Luke had been rushed into hospital."Luke had to have his leg amputated and the next hour was crucial and he asked if 'everybody could pray' he got through it.

"We were just hoping he would pull through and about an hour and 15 minutes later, Richard messaged saying he hadn't made it."

"There are literally no words. He is not far off the age of the kids that we coach so I think it hit a lot of people pretty hard."It hit us hard here because we've just had a newborn. You have that feeling as a parent and wondering what Richard and Julie were going through."

Jamie said doctors amputated Luke's leg to give him a "real slim chance of survival" after he developed a bacterial infection. Luke was a big West Ham fan, so his friends are now trying to organise a tribute with the club ahead of their next home game.On Sunday 29 January, Hunsbury Hawks' game in the Nene League, for which Luke played, is in his memory at Abington Park, with all welcome to attend.

On the donations, Jamie said "no amount of money" will bring Luke back, but the support is "overwhelming."On the donations, Jamie said: "I never expected it to explode the way they did. I knew he was a really really well liked lad but it's gained so much support which is overwhelming really."I know charity games are being set up as we speak as he's played for a few teams. His parents would really like to highlight what happened and how quick it was."They said to me he had gone to the doctor on Tuesday (January 17) not feeling very well and they prescribed some antibiotics. They called the ambulance Friday (January 20) night and again on Sunday (January 22)."His mum and dad were called to a hospital at 1am saying this is not good. They believe it was caused by a scratch and it has just eaten away at his body."It was heart-wrenching when he said to me before Luke went down to theatre, he said 'don't worry about me, look after yourselves' and that hit me pretty hard."He added: "His glass was always half full. If I'm honest, a little bit tongue in cheek, he loved a beer so it was never really half in that sense."He was an unbelievable kid. You wouldn't have thought he was 20. He loved to play football, as you can probably tell by how many clubs he was involved with."He gave up his time on Sunday afternoon and midweek on a Wednesday to help us coach his brother. He was a really fun-loving, outgoing and caring kind of guy."I know no amount of money is going to bring Luke back but I thought if I could just do something that would allow people to show their support. Even if it was just to buy Luke a beer back that would have been enough."It is to allow them to give him the send-off that he would have deserved or that he would have wanted. That would be massive for the family."I want to say just a massive thanks to all the businesses and everybody that got involved. I know it's appreciated and Luke would have been so overwhelmed and just elated."