Warwickshire MP Nadhim Zahawi has criticised the British media in a letter to the Prime Minister after he was sacked as Tory party chairman.

The MP for Stratford-on-Avon has been embroiled in a discussion over his tax affairs, after it emerged that he had paid a penalty as part of an estimated £4.8 million settlement dispute with HMRC.

On Sunday morning, the Prime Minister wrote to Mr Zahawi sacking him from government, saying in a statement that "it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code”.

The PM also thanked him for his work in government, and added that he hoped Mr Zahawi would continue to "passionately and determinedly serve your constituents of Stratford-on-Avon."

In his response, Zahawi listed his main achievements in government as the roll-out of the Covid vaccine when he was vaccines minister, and his involvement in planning the mourning period that followed the death of the Queen.

However he also hit out at press coverage of his tax affairs, writing that he was "concerned" at the actions of "the fourth estate" - a reference to the press and media.

"In a week when a Member of Parliament was physically assaulted, I fail to see how one headline on this issue 'The Noose Tightens' reflects legitimate scrutiny of public officials."