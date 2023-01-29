Walsall victim named as 20-year-old Bailey Atkinson

The family of a young man who was murdered in Walsall this weekend have paid tribute to their "beloved boy".

Police say that Bailey Atkinson, from Bloxwich, was attacked by a group on High Street, in Walsall near Asda in the early hours of Saturday morning and died a short time later.

A planned balloon release in memory of Bailey that was due to take place on Sunday evening has been cancelled by his family, with people being asked not to gather at the scene, as family appeal for privacy at this time.

The scene in Walsall. Credit: BPM

The family of the 20-year-old said, “We respectfully ask for privacy at the moment while we grieve the loss of our beloved boy Bailey. Our kind hearted and much loved son, brother and grandson.

"Bailey was so loved, by so many and will be missed so much.”

“We request if anyone has any information, they please come forward to help the police with their enquiries to help catch the individuals who done this and taken away our boy.”

The murder investigation into Bailey's death continues, with Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, of Walsall Police, saying to the public, “This was senseless violence that has cost a man his life, and our top priority is catching those responsible.

“But we’re also very aware that people are worried by what’s happened and also feeling angry.

“I’d urge people to work with us as we investigate, and get in touch with any information."