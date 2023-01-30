20 bedrooms to be built for rough sleepers in Nottingham

A homelessness charity in Nottingham has received planning permission from the City Council to build 20 bedrooms for rough sleepers.

Emanuel House Support Centre will provide short-term emergency accommodation for people who find themselves homeless.

The charity’s ground floor will continue to provide day support while the first and second floors will be converted into bedrooms providing 24-hour emergency care.

The planning application was approved on Friday 27 January and phase one of the development will start in the coming months.

The replacement of the support centre’s existing windows will be the first element of the development to be delivered.

New double-glazed aluminium windows are currently being procured to improve the thermal performance of the building.

Denis Tully, CEO at Emmanuel House, said: “This is fantastic news for the charity as it means we’re one step closer to our ambition of providing short-term emergency respite care becoming a reality, contributing to reducing the number of people who are homeless in Nottingham.”

Fundraising for the project, which is predicted to cost the charity £2 million, will start when the team has completed the preparatory work.