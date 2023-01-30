Fox caught on camera walking on frozen lake at Attenborough Nature Reserve

Peter Stanyon, Ranger, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust captures a fox walking across the icy water

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust has released trail camera footage showing a fox walking across a frozen lake at Attenborough Nature Reserve to hunt for food.

Other animals were spotted on the camera, including a nervous flock of birds, which take off as the fox gets a little closer.

You can also spot a crow sliding across the ice and the nocturnal activities of a couple of otters.

The trust says it often gets asked how the animals cope during the cold weather - and as you can see they all seem to take it in their stride.

