Play Brightcove video

Peter Stanyon, Ranger, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust captures a fox walking across the icy water

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust has released trail camera footage showing a fox walking across a frozen lake at Attenborough Nature Reserve to hunt for food.

Other animals were spotted on the camera, including a nervous flock of birds, which take off as the fox gets a little closer.

You can also spot a crow sliding across the ice and the nocturnal activities of a couple of otters.

The trust says it often gets asked how the animals cope during the cold weather - and as you can see they all seem to take it in their stride.