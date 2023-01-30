Man charged with attempted murder after Leicester city centre stabbing

The victim, a man in his 20s, was wounded in Belgrave Gate in Leicester Credit: Google Street View

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in a city centre.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was wounded in Belgrave Gate in Leicester just before 9:45pm on Friday.

Police said he was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Kai Turner, 20, of Lee Bank, Middleway, Birmingham, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday.

