Plans to give Wayne Rooney the Freedom of Derby have been put on hold, after he left the Rams to take up a new post in the USA.

It was back in May last year, that two of Derby city's leading councillors launched a motion calling for Wayne Rooney to be honoured with the Freedom of Derby.

At one point, it looked like Rooney's management could help the Rams avoid relegation from the Championship despite being deducted 21 points.

But Derby City Council say they have been unable to move forward after Rooney took the job at DC United.

Councillor Mick Barker, Deputy Leader of Derby City Council said: "Following Wayne Rooney's departure from Derby to take a post in the United States of America, it has proved difficult to maintain contact enabling us to follow Council processes.

"Time has now passed and with the current progress made by the team and manager following settlement of the administrative order makes it difficult to rekindle the process if Mr Rooney returns to the UK.”

