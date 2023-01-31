A former West Midlands Police student officer has pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a vulnerable 13-year-old girl.

Haider Siddique, 22, was arrested after a bus driver spotted him acting inappropriately towards the victim on a bus March last year whilst he was on long term sick leave.

Siddique today pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child, inciting a child to commit a sexual act, child abduction and grooming at Birmingham Crown Court.

He joined the force in August 2021, but had been off sick since November that year and was never deployed to an operational role. He has now been remanded pending sentencing on 3 March.

Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: “This was a sickening criminal act by a former student officer, who appeared to be offering support to this vulnerable young girl but was in fact grooming her sexually.

“We are committed to rooting out any member of staff who engages in criminality whenever we find evidence of it.

“Siddique’s crimes will have significantly impacted upon his victim, and I know his fellow officers will be repulsed by his behaviour.”

After the Criminal Court case has concluded, the force will convene a ‘former officer’ misconduct hearing.