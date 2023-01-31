A mum-of-three who helped her boyfriend who was on the run after he murdered his brother has been jailed for 18 months.

Kimberley Marcinkiw provided clothing and a Sim card for David Rogers who was on the run, before he was eventually tracked down.

Rogers stabbed his brother, Thomas Rodgers, with a knife in Selly Oak at around 4.50pm on August 22 2020, following an ongoing feud in the Rogers family that involved all of the brothers, a court heard.

In September the following year he was convicted of murder and sentenced to a minimum term of 18 years.

Birmingham Crown Court heard that immediately after stabbing his brother Rogers fled Birmingham going back to his native area of Tyneside.

He arrived back at about 10.30pm and stayed the night with Marcinkiw who lived above a pub where she worked.

Antonie Muller, prosecuting, said Marcinkiw subsequently made a number of calls to four different hotels and that her boyfriend then stayed at one of them.

He said the defendant had also taken a taxi to Rogers's mother's home where she picked up a carrier bag of clothes.

During the sentencing Judge Francis Laird KC said: "At that point you were aware that David Rogers had stabbed his brother and that he was, in effect, on the run."

The judge said Marcinkiw lied to a police officer after the incident, claiming not to have seen her boyfriend and said she didn't have her phone with her.

Judge Laird said this was also a lie because if she had handed it over it would have revealed the contact she had had with him.

The officer had given the defendant a "warning" not to have any contact with him or help him in any way and that he had committed an extremely serious offence, the judge said.

However, she chose to reject that warning and met Rogers.

Marcinkiw also bought a power charger to charge up a phone and a sim card which she gave to her boyfriend.

The judge said: "When you embarked on that journey to Hexham you were aware that David Rogers was on the run and wanted for murder."

Rogers was eventually found on August 27 in a camping place in a wooded area where packing from the sim card she had given him was found.

Marcinkiw, 34, of Orchid Close, South Shields, Tyneside, who previously admitted assisting an offender, was jailed for 18 months.

Gavin Doig, defending, said the assistance she gave her boyfriend was not designed to help him evade capture permanently and both she and his mother were concerned for his welfare and wanted him to hand himself in.

He added that Rogers only received the sim card a few hours before his arrest.