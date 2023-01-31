Six fire crews called to winter wild fire in Shropshire

Six fire crews have been battling a large wildfire this evening in Shropshire.

Firefighters were called out to the blaze on grass and heathland in Cwmdale, in Church Stretton, just after 5pm. The incident involves an area measuring 500 square metres.

These images taken by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service show fire crews attending the incident and the extent of the flames.

Fire crews say no one has been injured.

Fire crews have been at the scene of a wildfire Credit: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service is investigating the cause and are warning people to consider fire safety measures.

Lee Baker, group manager for the service, said: "We had a call at 5.04pm this afternoon to reports of a wild fire.

"The fire involved an area of 500 square metres on grass and heathlands.

"Six fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit, the Incident Support Unit and the Light Pumping Unit were mobilised.

"A drone was also in use from Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service to fly over the site.

"The cause of the fire is being investigated at this moment in time.

"I would advise members of the public to consider fire safety measures such as no smoking, or camping or barbecues."