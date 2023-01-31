Teenager taken to hospital after suffering 'potentially serious injuries' at Birmingham school

BPM image of ARK Kings Academy school in Birmingham

A teenager was taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' in an 'incident' at a school in Birmingham.

Paramedics were called to Ark Kings Academy, based in Shannon Road, Kings Norton, at around 3.35pm yesterday, Monday 30 January.

A teenager was found injured and he was assessed by ambulance staff before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.37pm to reports of an incident at ARK Kings Academy on Shannon Road, Birmingham.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, they discovered a teenage boy with potentially serious injuries.

"He was assessed by ambulance staff and taken to hospital for further treatment."

