Teenager taken to hospital after suffering 'potentially serious injuries' at Birmingham school
A teenager was taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' in an 'incident' at a school in Birmingham.
Paramedics were called to Ark Kings Academy, based in Shannon Road, Kings Norton, at around 3.35pm yesterday, Monday 30 January.
A teenager was found injured and he was assessed by ambulance staff before being taken to hospital for further treatment.
A West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.37pm to reports of an incident at ARK Kings Academy on Shannon Road, Birmingham.
"One ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, they discovered a teenage boy with potentially serious injuries.
"He was assessed by ambulance staff and taken to hospital for further treatment."