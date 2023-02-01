Black Sabbath icon Ozzy Osbourne cancels tour and retires from live shows after major spinal injury
Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osborne has cancelled his upcoming European and UK tour dates and has officially announced he will be retiring from live performances.
In a tweet, he says his decision is based on a major spinal cord injury he experienced four years ago.
Despite his voice being fine, he says his body is still physically weak.
It comes after the Birmingham-born star repeatedly postponed his European and UK tour dates.