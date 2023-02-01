Building next to where King Richard III was discovered to go on auction

A building and car park in Leicester where the remains of King Richard III were discovered, will go to auction later this month.

The discovery was made on the site of the Grey Friars building following a dig in the adjoining car park in 2012.

The remains were found 527 years after King Richard’s death at the Battle of Bosworth in 1485.

Following his death, King Richard’s body was brought back to Leicester to be put on public display.

The King’s body was given a simple Christian burial in the choir of the Grey Friars church.

By the mid-20th century, what had once been a religious friary had become a site for a school, council offices and a car park.

King Richard III's remains were discovered under a car park in Leicester Credit: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Over ten years on since the find, visitors can look back at the history of the battle of Bosworth and see the exact place where Richard’s remains were buried.

Sir Peter Soulsby, City Mayor said: “The exact location of where King Richard III was discovered is now incorporated as part of our successful visitor Centre, however the remainder of the site has continued to be used as a working car park to this day."

Meanwhile, Mike Denby, Director of Inward Investment said: “We have seen significant interest in the site from a range of developers, keen to breathe life into the former council offices."

The skeleton of King Richard III Credit: PA Wire

He added: "Whomever is fortunate to secure the building at auction has a unique story to tell about the site that will last for generations to come.”

The Grey Friars commercial/residential property development is Grade II listed.

It will go on auction on 15 February with a guide price of £4 million.