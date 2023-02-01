Burglar who stole presents from under Christmas tree in Chesterfield is jailed

A burglar who stole presents from under a Christmas tree in Chesterfield 5 days before Christmas has been jailed.

40-year-old Craig Mawby of Mackworth sneaked through an unlocked door while the home owners were at work.

The victims returned to their home on Boythorpe Road on Tuesday 20 December 2022, to find just the remnants of wrapping paper.

Mawby, of Ashbourne Road, opened the gifts and then stole them.

They included a Harry Potter board game, Michael Kors Trainers, a money wallet containing cash, bottles of alcohol and a gold chain.

He targeted the property, and another on Melling Close where he damaged a door, early the same day.

Mawby was captured on CCTV at the property and identified by officers investigating the case.

He was sentenced to 33 months imprisonment following a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Friday 27 January.

Detective Sergeant Steve Simmons said: “Burglary is a horribly intrusive crime at any time of year but perhaps made even worse due to the time of year and that the family’s gifts were stolen just a few days before Christmas."