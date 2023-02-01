A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a girl in a Nottingham alley, close to two schools.

The incident happened in an alleyway between Park Vale Academy and Rise Park Primary School at around 8.00pm on Sunday 29 January 2023.

Police launched a public appeal to identify the suspect from CCTV footage.

A man, 39, was arrested in the Top Valley area last night on suspicion of rape.

The girl's age has not yet been confirmed by police.

He remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I would like to thank members of the public for sharing our appeal following this horrific attack.

“The victim and her family have been informed of the arrest and continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

“While we progress with our investigation we have increased our policing presence in the area and if anyone has any concerns we would ask you to approach one of our officers.

“We are still appealing for anyone who has any information about this serious incident to get in contact with us if they haven’t already come forward.”