Nottingham Forest sign Felipe from Atlético Madrid

Nottingham Forest football club have announced they've signed Felipe from Atlético Madrid.

The 33-year-old joins the Reds having made over 350 appearances in his career, winning league titles in Portugal and Spain and making 46 appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

He'll remain at Forest until summer 2024.

Felipe said: “It was a dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I’m really excited to be part of this wonderful, fast-growing club.

“You can see it’s a club looking to really grow. It’s a big challenge for me and I made a clear decision to be part of the history here and grow with the club.”

Felipe was bron in São Paulo and went on to play for União Mogi and Bragantino before joining Corinthians in 2012.

The defender made 70 appearances for the Brazilian team, before moving abroad for the first time in June 2016, to join FC Porto.

Credit: Nottingham Forest football club

Felipe won the Primeira Liga title with Porto in 2018. In the same year he made his international debut for Brazil in a 5-0 friendly win over El Salvador.

In 2019, the centre-half joined Atléti, going on to spend four years in Madrid and winning a La Liga title with Diego Simeone’s side in 2020/21.

His move to Forest is the first time he's played for an England team, and becomes the reds fourth signing of the January transfer window.