Hundreds of thousands of workers – including school teachers – have walked out on strike in the biggest day of industrial action in more than a decade.

Teachers in the Midlands who are members of the National Education Union (NEU), have embarked on their first day of strikes today (February 1).

One of those on the picket line is Natasha, a maths teacher in Nottingham. She said: "I am on strike because I want there to be better quality education for all our children.

I would love to be in the school teaching rather than out here but unfortunately these are the steps we need to take at the moment just to make sure we have a better future and greater education."

Play Brightcove video

Parents and carers: What you need to know about the teachers' strikes

The first national strike by teacher members of the NEU in England is taking on February 1 and will affect 23,400 schools. Credit: ITV News Central

The walkouts across the UK could see more than 100,000 teachers take action in a dispute over pay.

It falls on the same day that university lecturers, train drivers, civil servants, bus drivers and security guards all go on strike.

As picket lines are mounted outside schools, some parents have been forced to take leave from work, or arrange other childcare, as a result of the closures across the region.