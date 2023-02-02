Credit: East Midlands Airport is trying to become a more accessible airport

Customers at East Midlands Airport (EMA) can now communicate through a new British Sign Language (BSL) app.

It will enable people who want to communicate in BSL to connect via video with an interpreter who can provide two-way translation between the customer and an airport team member in a service called SignLive.

According to the census 2021 data, the areas near EMA have the highest percentage of people with BSL as their main language across England and Wales.

Mike Grimes, Director of Customer Services and Security, said: “We want all passengers to enjoy their experience of travelling through EMA, and no one should ever feel excluded from accessing any of our services or facilities.

"We’re delighted to announce the introduction of the SignLive app, which will help our Deaf passengers and is another illustration of our commitment to removing all barriers to travel.”

Christiane Link, chair of EMA’s Accessibility Advisory Group, said: “Being able to use BSL when communicating with the airport team will enhance the customer experience of Deaf customers using East Midlands Airport.

"It’s one of many initiatives the airport implements after consulting with the advisory group and listening to its disabled customers.”