Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Bailey Atkinson, who was stabbed to death in Walsall.

The boys, a 15-year-old and two aged 16, were arrested at a hotel in Rhyl, North Wales, on Tuesday night.

Police say they have been brought to the West Midlands for questioning over the death of Mr Anderson, 20, who was attacked in High Street, near Asda, in the early hours of Saturday.

He was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.

A post-mortem revealed that Mr Anderson, of Bloxwich, had died of multiple stab wounds.

Today (Thursday, 2 February) officers carried out two search warrants in Walsall as the investigation continues.

Bailey Atkinson Credit: West Midlands Police

Supt Pervez Mohammed, of Walsall police, said: “We’ve had extra high visibility patrols in and around the areas since the awful events of Saturday night, to reassure the public.

“People will see extra officers over the coming days, and we’re working closely with management at pubs, clubs and bars as we continue to work hard to keep the borough safe.”

Speaking at the weekend, Bailey’s family released a tribute through the police.

Th tribute reads: “We respectfully ask for privacy at the moment while we grieve the loss of our beloved boy Bailey. Our kindhearted and much-loved son, brother and grandson.

“Bailey was so loved, by so many and will be missed so much.

Police at the scene in Walsall. Credit: ITV

“We request if anyone has any information, they please come forward to help the police with their enquiries to help catch the individuals who done this and taken away our boy.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch quoting log 225 of 28 January.

You can reach the police at Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

