East Midlands Airport is hosting a jobs fair today in a bid to recruit more than 100 people.

This summer is expected to be the busiest for passenger travel since 2019.

There are vacancies for airport security, customer services, assisted travel and car parking.

As the airport continues to build back after the pandemic, even more passengers are expected this year compared with 2022.

The peak season for passenger travel is from Easter through to the October half-term holiday when two-thirds of EMA's total number of passengers use the airport.

This year's forecasts suggest that passenger numbers won't be far off where they were during the summer seasons prior to the pandemic.

The airport says their main focus is on recruiting security and customer service staff - as these require training which needs to be completed before passenger numbers start to rise.

East Midlands Airport

Michael Grimes, East Midlands Airport's Customer Services and Security Director, says: "This is an exciting time to join the team at EMA. There's a real buzz around the place as we look forward to welcoming back passengers this year, many of whom still won't have travelled overseas since before the pandemic."

It comes just a week after Flybe, which had planes based at East Midlands Airport, collapsed.

Flybe administrators have confirmed all staff based at Birmingham Airport have been made redundant.

Flybe Credit: PA

Interpath Advisory told ITV News Central 99 workers at the airport, where the airline was based, and 34 staff at their Birmingham headquarters are to go.

While just 35 employees are being kept on at the airline's HQ.

It means of the 277 staff that have been made redundant at the airline, 133 of them are based at the regional carrier's base in Birmingham.

The update comes a day after the airline ceased trading for the second time in three years - with all scheduled flights being cancelled.