Four arrested on suspicion of terror offences as police raid home

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after police raided a home in Coventry. 

A large police presence has been in place on Kare Road, Wyken, since Tuesday (January 31), neighbours claim.Officers have been scouring an address on the residential street over the past week. A blue tent has also been erected outside the property.Two men, aged 26 and 18, and a woman, aged 58, were arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences on Tuesday (January 31).

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the same offences on Wednesday (February 1).

West Midlands Police said the arrests were pre-planned. All four suspects continue to be questioned at a police station in the West Midlands.Cops have said there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public.A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “Four people – three men aged 57, 26 and 18 and a woman aged 58 – were arrested in Coventry on suspicion of terrorism offences this week.

"Three were arrested on January 31 and the 57-year-old man was arrested on February 1.“All four continue to be questioned at a West Midlands police station following the pre-planned arrests.

"A search of a residential address in the city continues, there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public.”

