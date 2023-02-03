A "beautiful personality and a beaming smile" is how an insurance worker will be remembered after he was stabbed and killed in the West Midlands.

Abdi Mohamed was just 26, when Moses Smith inflicted the unprovoked attack on him as he inspected a van in Wednesbury, in June 2021 - even though he barely knew him.

Smith had claimed there was damage to his van which was parked in Upper High Street in a ploy to get Mr Mohamed outside.

He then stabbed him multiple times before driving away. Mr Mohamed was rushed to hospital, but died a few hours after the attack.

His family have shared a heartfelt tribute describing him as "kind" and "incredibly down to earth".

The statement on behalf of Mr Mohamed's family, reads: "No words can truly describe just how beautiful Abdi’s personality was.

"From the moment he was born, he blessed our lives in every way possible. "It is no exaggeration to say that he always had a smile on his face, which beamed everywhere he went.

"He had this infectious laugh that filled the rooms he entered. "He was kind, always there for everyone and incredibly down to earth. He took the role of a son and a brother seriously... He was deeply devoted to all those he loved, friends and family." Smith, who previously had barely any contact with Mr Mohamed, turned himself in at a police station two hours after the incident.

Moses Smith Credit: West Midlands Police

The 40-year-old, of Lindon Road, Brownhills has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 12 years, at Wolverhampton Crown Court after he admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from Force CID, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Mohamed's family, who have been left devastated by what Smith did and unfortunately despite Smith's plea, they are still without any real explanation for what happened."