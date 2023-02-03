Jet2 announces more Birmingham flights to Turkey and Cyprus in expansion plan

Jet2 has announced there will be more flights to Turkey from Birmingham and East Midlands Airport as part of an expansion plan.

The airline has increased its number of seats to the sunny shores as holidaymakers look for warmer climates.

News of this comes after Flybe administrators confirmed all staff based at Birmingham Airport had been made redundant on Sunday.

For Jet2, thousands of seats are to go on sale across many of its UK bases this year running through to winter 2023/2024 - with destinations including Antalya and Dalaman.

The travel operator has also created additional flights to Cyprus from Birmingham.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “In recent weeks we have expanded our programmes for this winter and summer, and today we are continuing to respond to strong demand by expanding our programme for next winter too.

"We know this extra winter sunshine to Dalaman, Antalya and Paphos will be extremely popular with customers and independent travel agents."

The expansion includes an extra 32,000 seats going on sale, meaning customers and travel agents can now choose more than 4.3 million seats on sale in total for winter 23/24.

The airline will have additional November flights to Dalaman from all ten of their UK bases for next winter, including Birmingham and East Midlands Airport.

More than 10,500 seats have gone on sale to Paphos with extra flights departing during November, December and over the New Year, including from Birmingham.

There will also be additional November flights to Antalya from nine UK bases including Birmingham and East Midlands Airport.