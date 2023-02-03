This weekend Nottingham will be lit up after dark, in a spectacular light event.

There will be immersive and interactive light-based installations, performances and activities throughout the city centre.

What is Night Light?

Nottingham will be lit up with thousands of light this weekend, mainly in Old Market Square and Sneinton Market, during a free cultural event.

There will also be other light displays across the city, including work by local artists.

Credit: Visit Nottinghamshire

When does it take place?

Night Light events will happen between 5pm and 10pm on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th February 2023.

Displays you can go to:

PULSEOld Market Square, Friday and Saturday 5pm - 10pmA large-scale light sculpture, which explores the perspectives of visual and auditory perception.

EvanescentSneinton Market Square, Friday and Saturday 5pm - 10pmAn immersive light and sound environment that aims to capture the concept of ephemerality and transience in a visual form: the bubble. This display aims connects audiences with their environment.

Neon DogsHounds Gate, Friday and Saturday 5pm - 10pmA collection of neon dogs, inspired by balloon dogs at children’s parties.

Credit: Visit Nottinghamshire

Urban Explorers: Sub:VersionNottingham Contemporary, Friday and Saturday 6pm, 7pm and 8pm shows (25 mins each)Urban Explorers is Tom Dale Company’s flagship annual dance project integrating professionals with youth dancers from across Nottinghamshire, working in partnership with Inspire Youth Arts.

The NectaryCarrington Street, Friday and Saturday 4.30pm - 10.30pmThis display mimics a pollinating insect, visiting six huge glowing flowers handcrafted from recycled packaging materials.

Credit: Visit Nottinghamshire

Inspire Youth Arts: Re:MoveSt Mary's Church, Friday and Saturday 6pm - 10pmInspire Youth Arts, working with visual artist Rebecca Smith and composer/sound designer CJ Mirra, have co-created this year's installation ‘Re-Move’ with young people across Nottinghamshire.

Light Night Lantern ParadeStarting at Lister Gate, Saturday 7pm - 7.45pmA community lantern parade, created by Nottingham residents and a range of local community groups, will route through the city centre.