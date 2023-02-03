Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of Bailey Atkinson, who police say was stabbed in Walsall last weekend.

Atkinson, who was aged 20 and from Bloxwich, was allegedly attacked outside an Asda on the high street.

On Tuesday police said they arrested three teenagers, two boys aged 15 and another aged sixteen, at a hotel in north Wales.

Bailey Atkinson. Credit: West Midlands police

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from West Midlands police said "Our investigation has been fast paced but has not stopped with these arrests.

"We know there were others involved in the tragic events of Saturday night and we are determined to find everyone involved to get justice for Bailey’s family. “We urge anyone with information that they may be withholding, possibly through misguided loyalty, to come forward now.”