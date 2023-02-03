Birmingham City say a teenager has been interviewed over alleged racism towards goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

The incident is alleged to have taken place during Blues' FA Cup tie with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, January 28.

The club said a 15-year-old boy was interviewed under caution on suspicion of a racially-aggravated public order offence and that the matter will be referred to the Youth Offending team.

Staff at the club have issued a statement regarding the alleged incident and say they will "give their full support to Neil Etheridge".

The statement reads: "The club welcomes the findings of Lancashire Police after Neil Etheridge reported an incident of racism during the Emirates FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday 28 January.

"On Thursday 2 February, a 15-year-old boy from Blackburn was interviewed under caution on suspicion of a racially-aggravated public order offence.

"The matter will now be referred to the Youth Offending team who will decide on the appropriate action to take.

"Blues will continue to give its full support to Neil in any way it can and reiterates its position that there is no room for racism in the game."