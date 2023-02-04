Houses in Belper evacuated as man arrested on suspicion of explosives offences

A number of houses have been evacuated in Belper, Derbyshire after a search was carried out and a man was arrested on suspicion of explosives offences.

Officers attended a house in Acorn Drive in Belper just after 6pm last night (3 February) after officers were called to reports of concern for the safety of a man.

A search of the house was made and a number of suspicious items were found and a man has been arrested on suspicion of explosives offences.

Following advice from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team a 100-metre cordon has been put in place which includes properties in Acorn Way, Acorn Drive, Swinney Drive and Swinney Bank.

It means Acorn Drive is closed at its junction with Mill Street and Swinney Lane is closed between its junction with Mill Street and just after the junction with Swinney Bank.

A rest centre at the Strutt Centre in Derby Road will open for those who have been evacuated, from 6.15pm tonight.

Officers say there is no indication as to how long the evacuation and road closures will be in place.