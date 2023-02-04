Several defibrillators stolen in Shropshire

West Mercia Police say they've been made aware of several defibrillators being stolen in Shropshire last month.

The force is now working with West Midlands Ambulance Service to use SmartWater to help protect the lifesaving equipment from theft.

SmartWater is an easy to use forensic coding system, used to deter criminals.

Officers are urging the public to know where defibrillators are located in South Shropshire and to let them know if you notice they've been damaged or removed.

Sergeant Marvin Choudhury said: “We have put several measures in place, including working closely with West Midlands Ambulance Service and using SmartWater to help protect these vital and lifesaving pieces of equipment form theft.

“I would like to ask the public to please be aware of where the Defibrillators are located and to please let us know should you notice if they have been damaged or removed. In some cases, these can be the difference between life and death and for a member of the public or emergency services to be able to just go and get one when needed is vitally important.”

Officers at a school in Shropshire Credit: West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police sent Christmas cards to all schools offering free SmartWater kits to protect them from burglary.

They've now extended the deadline for schools to sign up to the initiative.

The headteacher of St Giles Church of England school in Shrewsbury, Caroline Gardner said: "I was delighted that the school was working with the West Mercia Prevention Network on their current initiative and looked forward to building stronger relationships with them in the future."

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “Schools are the beating heart of communities across the three counties so it’s important they are given the tools they need to continue being places where children feel safe and are safe."