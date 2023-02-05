A food drive in Coventry has celebrated it's 2nd anniversary, after feeding 90,000 people in the last few years.

Sky Blue Support was set up in Willenhall in 2020, when founder Sunny Braitch wanted to find a way to help others.

Two years ago, they helped around 50 people, once a week. Now they operate seven days a week.

Recently they've seen more families and couples turn to them for help, and yesterday (4 February) they fed more than 250 people.

The founder, Sunny, says there are no signs of it slowing down.

Volunteers Credit: Sky Blue Support

The 'outdoor feed' allows people to get free food, drinks, clothing, toiletries and more.

Sunny said: "Originally it was about 40-50 people and we operated once a week.

"Now we operate seven days a week as so many more people need support.

"I'm so proud of how far we have come and we have more projects planned to help the city. The sky is the limit."