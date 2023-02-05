Play Brightcove video

The video posted on TikTok, of what's believed to be a fire at the Arcadian in Birmingham, has over 2.5 million views. Credit: Tiktok/@karolinahojda

Shocked diners were forced to flee a restaurant in Birmingham after it erupted into flames.

More than 2.5 million people have watched the video of people running away from the fire inside a restaurant in the city's Arcadian centre.

West Midlands Fire Service were called at around 11pm last night (4 February).

Two crews were sent to Hurst Street, but the fire was out on arrival.

The video on TikTok shows people running out of the venue and a staff member throwing water from an ice bucket over the blaze.

The fire service say the cause was accidental.

