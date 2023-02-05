A woman in her 30s and two teenage boys have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car hit a tree in Birmingham this morning.

A man in his 20s is being treated for injuries which are not believed to be serious.

A grey BMW X3 struck a tree and then a skip in Brandwood Road, Kings Heath, at just before 5am.

The police are now appealing for information, to establish what happened.

West Midlands Police said: "We're carrying out enquiries to establish what happened and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

"We're particularly keen for anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision and has dash cam footage."