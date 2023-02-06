'Amazing father' led a double life as drug dealer on streets

An "amazing father" led a double life as a drug dealer.

Azhar Iqbal, 27, worked as a takeaway delivery driver - but also dealt heroin on the streets of Staffordshire.

Cops busted Iqbal, of Seaford Street, Shelton, in February, 2021.

Ms Fiona Cortese, prosecuting, told Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court: "Police approached the defendant's car. They recovered £1,175 in cash and two mobile phones.

"It became apparent that the sent messages had been deleted from the phone. There were messages recovered, including messages advertising that he was available to sell drugs."

Ms Catherine O'Reilly, defending, said: "This is a young man who has managed to turn his life around. He is no longer associated with the wrong people and he is working full time.

"He has a supportive partner, who does not condone the defendant's behaviour.

"If he receives a custodial sentence then it's his partner and children who will suffer the most."

Judge Graeme Smith jailed Iqbal for three years. The defendant admitted "being concerned" in the supply of heroin.

He said: "You seem to live something of a double life. The letter from your wife makes clear that you are an amazing partner and father.

"You have taken steps to address the issues that led you to offend, you have a job and have ceased to associate with the people who led you to offend.

"You are also the main family provider. It's a matter of regret that this will have a significant effect on the family, but you have only yourself to blame."