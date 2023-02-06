The free information, advice and support service for parents whose children have Special Educational Needs (SEND) which is funded by Birmingham City Council looks set to be outsourced following a damning report.

The review by the National Children's Bureau found the SENDIASS service was failing to comply with minimum national standards, was poorly run and had strayed into other roles.

SENDIASS which stands for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Information Advice and Support Services is used by parents needing more help for their children at school and to appeal decisions made by Birmingham City Council.

The same review found the council had spent £10 million fighting appeals over the last seven years only to lose in 90 per cent of cases.

Now a report due before Cabinet next week recommends members approve external provision.

Birmingham City Council spent £10 million fighting appeals for children with special needs

Cllr Karen McCarthy, cabinet member for children, young people and families, said:“The city council remains committed to SENDIASS.

"We want to see great service provision for parents, carers and families. An independent review has shown that the service needs to improve.

"It is not sustainable for it to continue in its current form; it needs to change to better support families.

"The National Children’s Bureau, which conducted the review, provides support to SENDIASS across the country. It is a leader in this area and it is right that we act on their recommendations.

"Improvements need to be made at pace but must also be long-lasting. It is felt that external provision would offer the best way to do this.

"If the recommended way forward is approved it will take time for this to happen. Support for families will continue while we drive through improvements.

"When conducting the tender the council will ensure that bidders from the not-for-profit and Voluntary Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) sector are provided with an equal opportunity to compete and will face no unnecessary barriers as part of the process.

"It is important to reiterate to families that this is not about stopping the family support work. This is about providing a far better and compliant service.

SENDIASS is, and will remain, an important part of the SEND system in Birmingham.”

Parents of children recently set up a petition to 'save our SENDIASS' and held a rally outside Birmingham City Council.

Their view is that outsourcing would lead to them losing accountability and not having control over services that the most vulnerable children 'desperately need'.

Other parents ask 'why get rid of a service that parents have confidence in?'

But others told ITV Central they think it is time for change and that SENDIASS pushed parents towards confrontation rather than engaging with the council.

In the council's report to be considered next week it says: "If the recommended option is approved, the specification and evaluation of tender bids will be co-produced with Birmingham Parent Carer Forum.

It adds: "The Forum will ensure a wide range of parents contribute to this process. SENDIASS is a service to support and provide expert advice to parents, children and young people so their views and expertise will be central."