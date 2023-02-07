It's the news many West Bromwich Albion fans would have been hoping for. Their popular Head Coach Carlos Corberán has signed a new deal, keeping him with the club until 2027.

Since joining the club last October he has guided the Baggies to 10 victories from his 13 Championship games in charge.

But with that success came the inevitable rumours of interest in his services from other clubs.

Front of the rumour mill queue was Leeds United, who sacked their boss Jesse Marsch after losing to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Had Leeds come knocking for Corberan, he could have been forgiven for showing interest in the job, Leeds United are in the Premier League, have a decent squad - albeit one that has stuttered this season, and of course have a huge World wide fan base.

But Corberan's decision to sign the new deal shows his focus does seem very much to be on the job in hand.

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan applauds fans following a match at the Stadium of Light. Credit: PA Images

Speaking on wba.co.uk, the club's Chief Executive, Ron Gourlay, said: "His passion for the game we all love has been infectious for all connected with the club, not least our players, who have clearly benefited from Carlos’ first-class coaching".

While Corberán himself added "I believe that success can only be achieved when everyone works together and the way I have been made to feel welcome at this great club has made me confident that this is the right place for me".

Albion are currently 6th in the Championship, if Corberán can keep getting the impressive results he's managed so far, promotion back to the top flight could well be a possibility.