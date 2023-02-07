Man arrested as Cody Fisher murder investigation continues

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of affray as part of their investigation into the Boxing Day murder of Cody Fisher at Birmingham’s Crane nightclub continues.

The 19-year-old was arrested at an address in Kenilworth this morning on suspicion of being involved in the violence that happened at the Digbeth venue on the night.

Mr Fisher, a footballer, was stabbed to death in a nightclub in Digbeth on December 27. He was attacked shortly before midnight.

Despite efforts to save him, the 23-year-old was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called to the scene.

The Crane Nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, where Mr Fisher was killed Credit: Phil Barnett/PA

Three men have now been charged with the murder of Cody, aged 23.

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood said: “We continue to support Cody’s family, and have made them aware of this latest development.

“My team is still really eager to hear from anyone who was in the club that night and who saw what happened.”

While speaking about the impact of her Cody's death, Ms Fisher said her son's passing was "beyond cruel".

"My life sentence started on Boxing Day."

She added, she is "so proud" that the Redditch-born left-back was an "inspiration to so many people".

"He was just an amazing, amazing child, baby, lad. The purest, purest soul.

"When I got that call, I got there, and it was too late. To make that journey to Birmingham seemed forever.

"To get there and not even make it in time because he'd already died by the time I'd got there - there are just no words."