A mum has recalled the horrifying moment her young son's life was almost cut short by a machete-wielding gang.

The parent, who we are calling Rebecca, fears she will become another mum where their child was lost to street violence.

She said: "This last attempt on his life is my last attempt to save him."

The young boy spent two weeks in hospital and suffered injuries to his abdomen but Rebecca explains this isn’t an isolated incident.

"They kicked him to the floor, started stamping on him and then one of the lads took out a machete and came down on him a number of times," she added.

Speaking to ITV News Central Correspondent Rajiv Popat, Rebecca spoke about residing in a postcode where battle lines have been drawn - a reality she wishes her and her family can escape from.

She said: "I think he was attacked because of where we live, the people he knows, the school that he goes to.

"It's to do with gangs from different postcodes, from different areas, people he's lost and friends of his that have passed away."

'He's just a youth, he's just a child'

Rebecca says there's a direct link between deprivation in the neighbourhood and gang violence, creating an environment that sees vulnerable children being groomed into criminality.

She believes her son fell victim to being exploited and embroiled in a lifestyle of crime unknowingly - which has seen her son attacked numerous times.

She said: "I believe he is being exploited and groomed.

"I believe they are trying to get my son into gang activity, by selling drugs, going outside of the city and potentially putting him on county lines, and carrying weapons.

"He doesn't have the capacity to make these decisions and to commit a criminal incident without being supported by others. He's just a youth, he's just a child."

Her comments come as knife crime continues to soar through the years.

ONS data showed West Midlands Police recorded the highest rate of 152 offences involving a knife per 100,000 population in 2021/22, having recorded 4,445 offences involving a blade.

'I can save him now, I have to'

In areas where work is scarce and opportunities for further or higher education limited, young people see older peers earning money through crime, including drug trafficking and selling, and perceive this as a normal way to make a living.

Rebecca fears the love for her son may not be enough to keep him from a life of quick money and violence if the family remain in Birmingham."Young boys are lured to the streets by older boys. There are things that even as a mum, who lives in the ghetto, I just can't control,” she said.

"I can't stop him. I've only got so much power. Even if I lock him in, the fear of him not being available to those who want him in the street is much greater than the fear he has for me, as his mother."

Although she has temporarily moved to another city, Rebecca hopes to call it her new home where wars won't be inflicted on her family because of their postcode.

She's desperate that this new life will give her son the chance to live throughout his childhood without the fear of gang violence threatening his youth.

"Whoever he encounters with, they will be the people he socialises with - if it's gang culture, it's gang culture that will influence him.

"But I can save him now, I have to."

West Midlands Police have said they work with various partners to help "support and safeguard those who have been victims of violence".

In a statement, the force said: "Key to this is Violence Reduction Partnership which consists of a number of agencies from police, public health to education.

"Some of the VRP’s prevention activities involve the whole community and others are focused on supporting those most likely to be affected by violence.

"The aim is to keep people safe and free of violence in their lives.