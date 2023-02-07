A murder trial has heard that a 15-year-old boy died after being stabbed in the chest, during an "arranged fight".

Zane Smart was stabbed near the Shropshire Union Canal in Pendeford in Wolverhampton, on May 27th 2022.

A 17-year-old boy, who can't be named for legal reasons, is on trial accused of murder, and having an article with a blade or a point.

Police teams in Pendeford Credit: BPM Media

Harpreet Sandhu KC, prosecuting, told Wolverhampton Crown Court the tension between Zane and the defendant had been growing for months before May 27th.

The court heard that both teenagers allegedly armed themselves with a knife before they met in the Pendeford area.

While the defendant suffered minor injuries, Zane was stabbed in the chest and died.

Mr Sandhu said:

"On May 27, 2022, two teenagers arranged to meet alone so that they could have a fight. Each teenager armed himself with a knife before they met to fight."When they met they used the knives they each had to attack the other. One of the teenagers was Zane Smart. He caused minor injuries to the other teenager who was the defendant.

"The defendant used the knife he had to stab Zane Smart in the chest. Zane Smart died as a result of that stab wound.

"Zane Smart was aged 15 years old. He was killed. The defendant was aged 16 years when he caused that death."

Flowers near the scene of the fatal stabbing Credit: BPM Media

The court heard that tensions between Zane and the defendant went back to January 2022.

On January 17th, an adult overheard Zane say 'you are part of that set though' and the defendant replied: "Shut up fam, it's not a f*****g set, it's not a f*****g set. I'm going to f**k you up. I'm going to do you dirty this week."The defendant told an adult that Zane had made comments to one of the defendant's friends, threatening to stab said friend. Later the same day the defendant shared a picture of Zane on Snapchat with the text 'find this yout [youth], located around WV8'. Another image of Zane was shared two days later.On May 27th, a number of individuals gathered outside Pendeford Fish Bar. Zane arrived on his bike by 3:44pm.

CCTV was played to the jury showing the movements of the defendant, Zane, and others before the stabbing. It showed the defendant and Zane moving towards the canal via different routes, Mr Sandhu said.

The 17-year defendant denies the charges of murder and having an article with a blade or a point, and the trial continues.