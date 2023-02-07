Six more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Bailey Atkinson.

The 20-year-old died after being attacked in Walsall town centre during the early hours of 28 January.

On Tuesday police said they detained two men, aged 19 and 20, after stopping a vehicle in Leamore late on 6 February.

They were arrested on suspicion of Bailey’s murder and remain in police custody for questioning.

A further four men were detained, aged 18, 20, 21 and 25, from an address in Worcester during the early hours of yesterday morning (7 February).

The latest development comes after two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old teenager, who cannot be named due to their age, were charged with Mr Atkinson's murder last week.

A boy aged 15 and two 16-year-olds have already been charged with Mr Atkinson's murder and have appeared before magistrates Credit: ITV News Central

The force is reminding members of the public not to discuss their identities on social media.

West Midlands Police said: "We've already charged three boys - two aged 16 and another aged 15 - in connection with his murder.

"There are legal orders in place around their identities and it is paramount that names are not discussed on social media as it's a contempt of court.

"The priority is to secure justice for Bailey's family and friends.

"Anyone with information to assist our enquiries can contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting log 225 of 28 January.

"Alternatively speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Mr Atkinson, from Bloxwich, was rushed to hospital after being attacked in High Street but died of his injuries.

A post-mortem concluded he died of multiple stab wounds.

