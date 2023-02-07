Two men have been jailed after a violent attack that left a man seriously ill in hospital.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was attacked in the Newgate Lane area of Mansfield at around 9.30pm on Monday 18 July, 2022.

In the minutes that followed he was repeatedly punched and even hit over the head with a metal gas cannister as he was chased through the streets.

He suffered significant head injures in the attack and later underwent life-saving brain surgery.

Several suspects were later identified on CCTV and arrested. They appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.

Macs Watson, aged 23, of Mellish Road, Langold, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for seven years.

Thomas Payne, aged 26, of Birkland Street, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to affray and was jailed for 16 months.

Kyle Gregg, aged 34, of Bamford Drive, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to affray and was handed a community order.

Detective Constable Adam Penn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a vicious, sustained and wholly unnecessary attack that left the victim with very significant injuries.

“This kind of violence has no place in our society and will never be tolerated.

"I am pleased the offenders have now been held to account and hope these sentences provide some degree of comfort to the victim.”