Captain Preet Chandi MBE will meet The Princess of Wales at Landau Forte College Derby to celebrate her return from her solo expedition across Antarctica.

The army officer, who is from Derby, pushed through exhaustion and temperatures as low as minus 30C to break the record for the longest solo, unsupported, unassisted expedition in Antarctica, according to the British Army.

She trekked 922 miles (1,485km) in 70 days and 16 hours in wind speeds of up to 60mph while she skied for between 13 and 15 hours per day with as little as five hours’ sleep at time and pulled all her kit and supplies on a sledge (pulk), weighing around 19 stone (120kg).

The previous world record of 907 miles (1,459km) was set in 2015 by fellow soldier Henry Worsley, a retired lieutenant colonel.

A picture taken on Day 35 of the army officer's expedition.

He later died after collapsing from exhaustion towards the end of the trek.

Dubbed “Polar Preet”, Capt Chandi fell short of completing her target of going coast to coast, around 100 miles (160km) from where she was picked up.

The 33-year-old said: “Mentally, it was tough knowing I didn’t have enough time to make the crossing, but the expedition was about pushing my boundaries and inspiring others to do the same, so how could I not continue?

“I’m disappointed I ran out of time to make the crossing of Antarctica, but I did everything I could. I didn’t take a day off and pushed as hard as possible every day.

“I’m proud that I kept going when it was tough and I thought I couldn’t do any more.”

A GoFundMe page has raised more than £11,000, half of which will go to an “adventure grant” for women carrying out “unique challenges”, while the other half will go towards Capt Chandi’s next expedition.

She became the first woman of colour to embark on a solo expedition on the continent when she completed a 700-mile (1,127km) ski to the South Pole in January last year.

She finished the challenge in 40 days, seven hours and three minutes – the third-fastest female to complete the feat.

The Sikh army officer said she hoped her journey would motivate people to challenge cultural norms and inspire young people, women and those from ethnic backgrounds.