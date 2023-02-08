The mechanical bull which wowed crowds at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony will be given a full-time home at New Street Station.

The 10-metre tall creation, better known as the Raging Bull, is to be installed in the atrium of the station, Network Rail said.

At the end of the Games, the mechanical marvel was seen by an estimated four million visitors while in its temporary home in Centenary Square.

Then, in September 2022, it was moved to a car park in Ladywood, with a pledge it would be found a more fitting and final home.

The bull in Ladywood, Birmingham Credit: ITV Central

As it was never intended to have a life after the games as a cultural feature, the metal beast is still being modified to become a permanent fixture.

The two-and-a-half ton bull, designed in homage to the city's contribution to the Industrial Revolution, and will move to the station in the summer.

The bull during the opening ceremony Credit: PA IMAGES

Council bosses and regional mayor Andy Street have now hailed the "fantastic" news that the "magnificent bull" would soon be greeting the station's 800,000 weekly footfall of passengers and pedestrians.

Ian Reid, Birmingham Commonwealth Games' chief executive, said the location choice meant the bull would "continue to be a key attraction for visitors to Birmingham for years to come".

Meanwhile Cllr Ian Ward, Birmingham City Council leader, said: "It's fantastic that we have been able to find a home for the Raging Bull in the heart of Birmingham.

"There were many stars during our unforgettable summer of sport and culture - but none were bigger and bolder than the bull."