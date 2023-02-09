The jury in the trial of a woman accused of murdering her three-year-old stepson has retired to consider its verdicts.

Leila Borrington is also charged with manslaughter, wounding and four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Harvey Borrington - who sustained fatal head injuries at Borrington’s home in Main Road, Jacksdale, near Mansfield, on August 7 2021.

In a trial at Nottingham Crown Court, which began in November, prosecutors claimed that 23-year-old Borrington inflicted the fatal wounds on Harvey by assaulting him, leaving him with a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and other injuries.

Prosecutor Jonas Hankin KC said Borrington "twisted and turned" her story to suit the evidence and that one expert witness believed the boy’s injuries were a result of inflicted blunt force trauma.

But Borrington denied assaulting Harvey and said the head injuries were sustained when he fell backwards off a sofa at their home, which she claimed was "the only thing that could have happened".

She said Harvey, who was non-verbal autistic and would communicate through a series of screams, hand gestures and a handful of words, did not always communicate that he was in pain, meaning injuries often went unnoticed.

Before inviting the jury to retire on Thursday afternoon, Mr Justice Nicklin said: "Let me make something very clear: you are under no time pressure.

"You can take as much time as you need. There are a number of issues that you have to consider and a great deal of evidence."

The jury will continue its deliberations from 10am on Friday.